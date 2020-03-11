From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 12, 1920: Finest collection of automobiles on display ever seen together in Santa Fe.
Amry Quartet Selections — Doughboy songsters par excellence.
Solos by Mr. Yardley, one of Santa Fe’s most talented singers.
Surprise Dancing by Miss Elizabeth French, talented Santa Fe girl.
March 12, 1945: Mrs. Noni Bingham of La Fonda has received a Purple Heart from the War Department, posthumously awarded to her husband, First Lt. Rutherford G. Bingham, who was shot down
Feb. 5, 1944, over the Mediterranean.
… Lieutenant Bingham was a resident of Boston and a graduate of Harvard and was stationed at Kirtland Field, Albuquerque, prior to his marriage to Noni Smith, well-known in Santa Fe. They were married May 5, 1943, in the post chapel at Barksdale Field, Shreveport, La., and he left for overseas duty three weeks later.
March 12, 1970: The Santa Fe County Planning Commission has sent the developers of the proposed Eldorado at Santa Fe subdivision a 12-part set of questions to be answered before the first construction plat is submitted for approval.
The questions, drafted with the assistance of County Manager Don Sandoval, cover short and long range planning for the subdivision, including historical, projected and documentary data.
They were drawn up following a sharp controversy which developed when the Board of County Commissioners overrode the planners’ recommendations by approving the firm’s master plan for the big project.
March 12, 1995: While Santa Fe wages an expensive, frustrating battle against graffiti, a number of store clerks apparently aren’t aware that the city more than five years ago tried to stem the tide by banning sales of spray paint to minors.
To test compliance with the law, The New Mexican last week sent two juveniles — a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy — into stores separately, on their own, to buy spray paint. They had little trouble buying enough to mar a whole neighborhood of Santa Fe’s renowned brown-stucco walls.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.