From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 26, 1920: The Taos Valley News publishes the following editorial and communication which is of some interest in Santa Fe:
“The world has its eyes on Taos. Artists from Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, have made Taos a fireside word. We cannot, it seems, see the beauties of our own New Mexico. If Taos is to be and remain the mecca for renowned artists, tourists and a business center, we must preserve the ancient style of architecture.
March 26, 1945: The House today completed legislative action on three Senate bills, including one to give veterans 90 days after their discharge, or hospital release, in which to seek reemployment.
March 26, 1970: An explosion, believed caused by planted dynamite, ripped through a building under construction in the De Vargas Urban Renewal area at Water and Sandoval Streets early today.
The blast caused extensive damage to the new home of the First Northern Savings and Loan Association. The impact shattered plate glass windows at a bar and a barber shop a half block away and set off burglar alarms in the area. There were no injuries.
March 26, 1995: POJOAQUE — They’re converting classrooms to casinos in the Pojoaque Valley.
Pojoaque Pueblo, hoping to cash in on the gambling boom, is spending $3 million to convert buildings formerly occupied by a public elementary school into a casino complex and tribal offices.
