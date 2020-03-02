March 3, 1920: Twelve indictments were reported by the speediest grand jury in the history of Santa Fe county — at least in the memory of court officials now in the court house. The grand jury began work Monday morning at 9:30, after Judge Reed Holloman had asked them to hurry, and finished Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 when the twelve indictments were handed to the court.
March 3, 1945: Cundiyo, a "one-family village" in Santa Fe County, is featured in the March issue of New Mexico Magazine.
George Fitzpatrick, editor, writes that "when New Mexico was still a colony of Spain, two brothers discovered this hidden valley and petitioned for a grant of land so that they might settle here with their families.
"Today, many generations later, there are 21 families, all tracing back to the brothers Vigil. More strangely, all of the more than 120 persons living in Cundiyo are still named Vigil. Only Vigils can live in Cundiyo because only the sons inherit the land and may not sell it to outsiders."
March 3, 1970: Continued lack of snow this winter, one of the driest on record, has raised the prospect of crop substitutions and drastic water rationing in Northern New Mexico this year.
March 3, 1995: The Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a compromise proposal to cut the state's gasoline tax, sending the measure to Gov. Gary Johnson.
... The bill would permanently reduce the gas tax by 5 cents per gallon this year and another penny in the year 2003.
