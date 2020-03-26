From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 27, 1920: Resolutions adopted by the New Mexico republican convention yesterday included the following:
“The republican party reaffirms its allegiance to the principles for which is has stood since its organization and to which our continued devotion is hereby pledged.”
March 27, 1945: Pointing to the latest casualty figures released by the Army as evidence of the immediate need, Sgt. Murray M. Sparaga of the local Wac recruiting station made another determined appeal for women to fill the remaining vacancies in the local Wac hospital unit.
March 27, 1970: A 14-year-old Santa Fe boy is recovering from shotgun wounds in St. Vincent Hospital after being seized in a closed sporting goods store at 1412 Cerrillos Rd.
The boy, two of his brothers, aged 12 and 10, and a 13-year-old sister were arrested for burglary after the shooting.
March 27, 1995: PECOS — Fire engulfed the Inn of Pecos early Sunday, destroying the 22,545-square-foot structure. Nobody was injured in the fire.
A state fire marshal at the scene Sunday afternoon said a cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.