From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 25, 1920: Generally When You Hear a Howl About Lying Newspapers, The Truth Has Hit Somebody.
March 25, 1970: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — State Sen. Junio Lopez of Las Vegas entered the already crowded Republican race for Governor today, stressing in his announcement a need for “balancing our state in all areas.”
The former West Las Vegas mayor and unsuccessful 1962 Republican candidate for Congress commented about the race, “I feel I’m in a dark alley with six big guys.”
March 25, 1995: Annie L. Tapia was a devout and generous woman, a teacher for 35 years for loved music, dancing and helping children learn to read, family members and others who knew her said Friday.
Nobody could imagine who would want to kill her.
