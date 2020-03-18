From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 19, 1920: The state laboratory at Albuquerque, operated by the state health department and the state university is ready for business, Dr. C.E. Waller, head of the department, announced today.
The laboratory’s beginning is somewhat limited owing to inability to get equipment but its work will be enlarged as fast as additional equipment arrives.
March 19, 1945: WASHINGTON, March 19 — The Government is trying to avert another “dust bowl” blight and economic disaster for 55,000 Navajos but the Indians just can’t understand it. More than a million Navajo sheep, stripping the grazing lands of green, are back of a program which the Navajos look upon as an attempt to reduce the average Indian income below its current $82-a-year level.
March 19, 1970: The National Park Service reports that nearly 50,000 persons visited national parks and monuments in New Mexico during February.
The biggest attractions were White Sands National Monument, with 19,790 visits, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park, recording 16,750 visits.
Bandelier National Monument received 3,920 visits.
March 19, 1995: Saturday, the clock ran out on expanded off-reservation gambling in New Mexico.
After all the talk about lotteries and casinos, about roulette tables and poker games and video gambling machines, only a lottery bill had passed the Legislature before the session officially ended at noon.
That leaves the state’s Indian tribes with a virtual monopoloy on gambling for at least another year.
