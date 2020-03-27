From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 28, 1920: In addition to the magnificent property at Las Vegas Hot Springs the Baptists now have $270,000 in sight to finance the establishment of Montezuma University, according to Rev. J.F. Measells, pastor of the Santa Fe Baptist church who has returned from Birmingham, Ala. And will occupy his pulpit today. He reports that the Baptist southern board appropriated $100,000 while he was in Birmingham and $170,000 has also been subscribed in New Mexico.
March 28, 1945: Twenty-two Espanola school teachers served notice last night that they would not return to their classrooms Monday unless grievances with the municipal school board are settled.
A delegation of teachers and Espanola business men were to meet at 3 p.m. with Governor Dempsey in an effort to settle the dispute.
March 28, 1995: The Santa Fe Police Department has at least 10 officers on patrol at all times and has nearly twice that number on the streets during periods of peak activity, Police Chief Don Grady II has stated in response to questions put to him by city councilors.
Grady, who took over as chief last summer, states the department isn’t yet up to full staffing levels. But he told the council, “the department is doing markedly better in providing patrol services than ever before.”
