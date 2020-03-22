March 23, 1920: The influenza still retains a foothold in New Mexico, although it has long since passed out of the epidemic stage. Nine-two cases were reported last week to the health department, according to the weekly summary.
March 23, 1945: A message from Sgt. James B. (Jimmy) James Jr., son of Lt. Gov. and Mrs. Jones, was heard on the shortwave radio last night from Tokyo, where Jones is held as a war prisoner.
Albuquerque friends informed Mrs. Jones of hearing the message tread, and she informed the lieutenant governor. Jones, member of Battery H. 200th Coast Artillery, said he was well.
March 23, 1970: A strangely-behaving star, a meteor, a man-made satellite, or maybe just an old-fashioned flying saucer was observed high in the eastern sky above Santa Fe early this morning.
Reports on the strange celestial object began reaching state and city police shortly before five a.m. At 4:45 a.m. State Police Headquarters received a report that some unknown person had taken a shot with a high-powered rifle at the object in the vicinity of Acres Estates.
March 23, 1995: A judicial review board Wednesday and the state Supreme Court should order Santa Fe Municipal Judge Tom Fiorina to stop his annual Thanksgiving practice of dismissing parking tickets in exchange for food donations to the needy.
The New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission, which held a closed hearing on the matter in January, also recommends that the court reprimand or censure Fiorina.
