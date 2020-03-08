March 9, 1920: Fifty-seven cases of the influenza were reported last night by Dr. G.S. Luckett, head of the division of preventable diseases, health department, in his daily report for the state to the public health service at Washington.
March 9, 1945: The 17th State Legislature reconvenes at noon tomorrow for the last 30 days of its 1945 regular session.
Comparatively few legislators are expected to be on hand for the resumption of activity and it was presumed an early weekend recess would be taken.
... Also high on the agenda will be the report of the joint investigating committee which during the interim investigated charges of irregularities at the State Insane Asylum.
March 9, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — State Democratic party chairman Jerry Apodaca of Las Cruces says state convention delegates should have final copies of the party platform in hand by March 21.
March 9, 1995: In a very close vote Wednesday, the Senate failed to confirm Gov. Gary Johnson's choice for secretary of the Human Services Department.
Critics of the secretary-designate Eugene Lovato cited his stand on abortion and a recent incident in which Lovato was disciplined for sexual harassment of a woman employee.
Johnson called Lovato, who was raised in Watrous and went on to get a doctorate from Brandeis University, "a role model."
