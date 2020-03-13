March 14, 1920: Insane Asylum At Las Vegas Shows Record Percentage Of Restored Reason
Nearly 36 Per Cent Recovered During Past Year, Says the Superintendent
March 14, 1945: Renewal of R.P. Sweeney’s contract as superintendent of schools for a year was voted unanimously by the school board at its monthly meeting last night. The four members present, Mrs. Ruth Alexander having left earlier, were unanimous in the decision.
March 14, 1970: Sur-r-r-re, and it’s St. Patrick’s Day this Friday — just the perfect time for a bite of corned beef and cabbage.
Only it’s also Lent, a time when Roman Catholics are asked to abstain from meat each Friday.
So that means no corned beef for Irish Catholics, right? Nope.
Archbishop Michael Sheehan, himself an Irish Catholic, has granted a special exception for Roman Catholics this Friday.
