From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 6, 1920: The health department today received reports of 24 cases of the influenza, covering the last few days. One case was reported in Santa Fe. Two pneumonia reports were received, one of these coming from Santa Fe.
March 6, 1945: WITH THE WAC, in France — Sgt. Irene Witt, Taos, N.M., is a member of the Wac detachment which landed in Africa in September, 1943, moved to Caserta, Italy, in July, 1944, and is now on duty in its third foreign country. The unit is living in GI Alpine huts and working in an old French school.
This detachment formed a part of Lt. Gen. Mark Clark’s Fifth Army headquarters, moving with his army from Africa to Italy, and then to France with the Seventh Army.
March 6, 1970: Under the threat of the resignation of its planning commissioners, the Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners has taken under study a set of recommendations drafted by the planners.
The recommendations call on the board to expand the planning group from its present four members to seven, provide a part-time professional planner and adopt a requirement that builders obtain permits 30 days in advance of any new construction in the county.
March 6, 1995: Santa Fe Mayor Debbie Jaramillo says she doesn’t plan to seek reelection in three years.
Jaramillo stated her intention to be a one-term mayor during a recent interview in which she discussed her first year in office.
“I’ve never had intentions of being a career politician,” said Jaramillo, 42, explaining that her goal was always to serve one good term as mayor.
