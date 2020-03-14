From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 15, 1920: The state of the homeward flight by the army bombing planes, here from Fort Bliss, Texas, for the automobile show, was postponed again today. The pilots intended to start this morning, but an unfavorable wind cased them to postpone hopping off until tomorrow. At least that was their intention at noon today.
March 15, 1945: One of the four Fincke brothers of Santa Fe, all in the armed forces, has died of wounds in France. He was First Lt. William A. Fincke, 23.
His father, Harry J. Fincke, ill at his home, 646 Granada Place, has been notified by the War Department of the soldier’s death. It occurred March 3.
March 15, 1970: Santa Fe police officers cleared only eight of the 91 felonies cases involving felonies reported to them during the month of February.
March 15, 1995: Santa Fe resident Jim Hall is the state’s newest District Court judge.
Gov. Gary Johnson chose Hall, the chief deputy district attorney for the First Judicial District, to replace Joe Cruz Castellano, who was ousted from the bench earlier this year came after the state Supreme Court found him guilty of several improprieties.
