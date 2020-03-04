From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 5, 1920: H.R. Crile will be captain of the troop raised by Albuquerque for the state’s first cavalry squadron, Adjutant General James Baca announced today. His commission will be issued in a few days.
Crile was a major in the army during the war and was offered a lieutenant colonelcy in the reserves which he declined to accept. …
March 5, 1945: First students of St. Michael’s College are represented today in the enrollment of the school by their grandsons and great-grandsons, it was disclosed in examination of early records relative to the expansion program recently announced by the school.
… First to register in the school was Juan Delgado, father of the former Santa Fe sheriff, Tom Delgado, 313 West Manhattan. Second to register was Manuel Valdes, grandfather of Johnnie G. Valdes, president of St. Michael’s Alumni Association and aide of Brother Benildus in the campaign to make St. Michael’s a standard four-year accredited college.
March 5, 1970: Superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools Philip Bebo assured Santa Fe teachers at a meeting Wednesday, that for the remainder of the 1969-70 school year, there is no salary cut contemplated. He told the teachers assembled at De Vargas Junior High, “At no time have salaries been in jeopardy okayed by the chief of Public School Finance.”
The statement was in response to rumors during the past week that a 2 per cent salary cut would be in effect to help make up a $165,000 deficit. Also, substitute teachers were to be cut, with regular teachers covering for absent teachers.
March 5, 1995: After two months of Gov. Gary Johnson’s administration, New Mexicans rate the new Republican governor’s job performance as about average, a new statewide poll shows.
Johnson got a 48 percent approval rating in a poll conducted for The New Mexican — 40 percent said he was doing a good job and 8 percent rated him excellent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.