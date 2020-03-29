From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 30, 1920: 700 Out at the City Primaries. Looks Like the Old Town Has Waked Up.
March 30, 1945: With traffic markings at the Post Office freshly painted, parking limitation of 15 minutes in that area will be strictly enforced, City Police Chief Manuel Montoya announced today.
Workers are also rapidly completing the repainting of markings in the downtown business area and a similar campaign, limiting parkers to 45 minutes will also be staged by the city force, Montoya said.
March 30, 1970: TAOS HIPPIES: We’ve had several news articles recently about hippies warning other hippies not to come to New Mexico this summer, because the communes don’t have room for them, and water and sanitary facilities are scarce.
Time Magazine is helping to spread the word, reporting in the current issue:
“ … The prospect of a spring and summer invasion of new hippies has prompted local (Taos) residents to form vigilante groups.”
March 30, 1995: If it worked in Northern New Mexico’s Jemez Mountains, why not on the borders of Yellowstone National Park?
That’s the logic behind a bill that Rep. Bill Richardson, D-N.M., plans to introduce next week. By creating the Headwaters of the Yellowstone National Recreation Area, the bill seeks to block what many see as an environmental disaster-in-the-making: a giant gold mine planned for Montana’s Henderson Mountain, less than three miles upstream of the country’s oldest and best known national park.
