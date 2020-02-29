March 2, 1920: Melquiades, Rafel and Fidel Martinez are in the jug at Albuquerque charged with stealing a horse from Mrs. Baracat. They should have been cautious about stealing from a woman with that name.
March 2, 1945: Mayor Manuel Lujan, organization chairman for the St. Michael's College Expansion Program, announced today that Louis Hymel has been named chairman of the Santa Fe committee.
March 2, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Could New Mexico's expanding hippie population become a factor in politics?
A social worker among hippie communes in Northern New Mexico, says it's a possibility.
"There is no voting bloc, per se, now," says Minor Van Arsdale, 34, an anthropologist who works for the State Health and Social Services Department.
"There is the possibility of a coalition with the Indians in Taos County," he told a weekend meeting of social workers in Albuquerque.
The bearded Van Arsdale, who has lived among the hippies, said, "There are more hippies in Taos County than Indians."
March 2, 1995: Gambling proponents say approval of a state lottery and gambling amendment by 54 percent of voters in the November election gave New Mexico legislators a mandate to expand gambling outside Indian reservations.
But a poll conducted this week for The New Mexican found most voters oppose allowing video gambling at bars and racetracks, and only a minority favor legalizing casino gambling outside Indian reservations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.