From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 1, 1920: Hotel Site Selected and We’ll Soon Be Building. Everybody Boost Bigger Santa Fe!
March 1, 1945: Santa Fe’s new whistle will be sounded tonight at 9:45 for the first time in connection with the observance of the 10 p.m. juvenile ordinance, Col. J.R. Guild, chairman of the city Juvenile Affairs Committee, announced today. The device has been installed on the roof of the City Hall.
Guild said: “The whistle, an electrically operated affair of the siren type, will be sounded each evening hereafter at 9:45 and is to serve as a notice to unaccompanied children under 18 that it is time for them to to their homes, unless they have a legitimate reason for being abroad.”
March 1, 1970: State Sen. Edmundo Delgado, D-Santa Fe, told The New Mexican today he is asking the Legislative Council Service and the Legislative Finance Committee to examine state laws to determine if there is anything which can be done to curb the number of transients pouring into the state.
Delgado said he has taken the action in answer to complaints he has gotten from Santa Fe area citizens disturbed by an influx of transients or hippies.
March 1, 1995: Thousands of Christians confessed sins and received forgiveness Tuesday, and many will receive the symbol of purification and penance today at Ash Wednesday services marking the first day of Lent.
In many churches, including St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, the observance centers on ashes made from burned palms.
