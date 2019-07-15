From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 16, 1919: David Spence Hill Elected President Of The University
Eminent Educator Is Choice of Regents to Succeed Dr. Boyd
Is Said To Be Finely Equipped
Albuquerque, July 16 — Dr. David Spence Hill of the faculty of the University of Illinois was unanimously elected president of the University of New Mexico by the board of regents and will assume active direction of university affairs on August 1st.
July 16, 1969: Santa Fe County doesn’t have enough money to meet its payroll, due Tuesday, without borrowing from special funds. And County Treasurer Claude Lucero is hopping mad about it.
Lucero said he warned the county commission about running out of money when it accepted this year’s assessment roll which Lucero said he knew was at least $5 million off.
July 16, 1994: Twenty-three people have applied for the position of chief of Santa Fe’s police department, about half the number of applicants city officials expected.