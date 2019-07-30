From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 31, 1919: The Santa Fe city council should make a thorough investigation of all kinds of paving before deciding upon the type to be used in this city, with the idea of getting the very best results for the money available. It would seem advisable in selecting the kind to be used, to make the decision with the idea in view of utilizing home materials as far as possible.
June 31, 1969: State Democratic party chairman Penrod Toles of Roswell quit that job today and said that while he doesn’t have any plans to run for governor he “might take a look at it later.”
Toles mailed his letters of resignation, effective immediately, to state party chairwoman Marie Eaves of Farmington and members of the party’s state central committee.
Toles has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the party’s gubernatorial nomination.
July 31, 1994: Crowding in New Mexico prisons has reached record proportions, with hundreds of inmates being forced to bunk in communal day rooms while dozens of others are being farmed out to a private jail.
State officials say the problem does not yet constitute a crisis for New Mexico’s prison system, which earlier this month saw its inmate count hit a record 3,737 prisoners.