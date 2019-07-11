From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 12, 1919: Quiet Week in Society Recorded; Only One Dance on the Calendar
July 12, 1994: Monday began as an ordinary day for Santa Fe lawyer Mike Vigil. He was at the Judicial Complex, questioning potential jurors for a series of criminal cases in which he was defense attorney when a judge’s secretary notified him of an important call waiting in her office.
The call was from Gov. Bruce King. Vigil sat down and turned pale as he heard the news. He’d been selected as the First Judicial District’s new judge, replacing Bruce Kaufman, who retired in May.
An hour and a half later, Vigil was still in the courtroom, standing by as a weeping client pleaded guilty to breaking and entering charges.
…
When Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education member Michael Vigil is sworn in as a state judge in about three weeks,t he school district will lose valuable leadership, several school community members said Monday.
Vigil, who was elected to the school board in February 1993, was appointed by Gov. Bruce King On Monday to fill the First Judicial judgeship left vacant by Bruce Kaufman, who retired in May.