From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 9, 1919: Before leaving this afternoon for Albuquerque, Governor Larrazolo commuted the sentences of four prisoners in the state penitentiary from San Miguel County. They had been convicted of murder and had been sentenced each for 99 years or life.
July 9, 1969: The West’s oldest newspaper marks another milestone today as The New Mexican celebrates its 101st birthday as a daily publication.
The Daily New Mexican made its debut in the frontier town of Santa Fe July 9, 1868. The New Mexican had been founded in 1849 as a weekly. The newspaper’s centennial was marked on Nov. 24, 1949.
Facts surrounding the birth of The New Mexican and much of its early history are lost beyond recall. So few of the files of The New Mexican survived a disastrous fire in the 1880s that it is hard to trace the history of events during the first years of the American occupation of New Mexico.
But the earliest date which can now be fixed establishes The New Mexican as the oldest surviving newspaper not only in New Mexico, but in the whole American West.
July 9, 1994: The removal of Bobby Lucero as chief of Santa Fe’s police department cost the city more than $66,000, according to an out-of-court settlement finalized Friday.
Lucero was removed on June 6 by Ike Pino, the city manager who hired him as chief two years ago. The action came less than two weeks after Mayor Debbie Jaramillo said on a radio talk show that she wanted Lucero ousted.