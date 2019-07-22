For the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 23, 1919: Dr. W.T. Brown, superintendent of Valmora sanitarium, situated between Las Vegas and Wagon Mound, is making arrangements to build a larger hospital at Valmora. There are now 73 patients at the sanitarium, which is kept up largely by subscriptions of 46 corporations in Chicago. Those corporations send out their tubercular employees to Valmora.
Dr. Brown, who was in the city yesterday on his way to Chicago, explained that while patients can start outdoor sleeping at this time of the year, immediately after arrival here, there is need of a hospital for the more delicate persons who come to New Mexico in mid-winter.
July 23, 1969: The Legislative Finance Committee Tuesday learned the state’s Medicaid problems aren’t entirely over, but it also learned a “preliminary estimate” of $1.4 million was left over in the Health and Social Services (HSS) Department budget from last year.
HSS director John Jasper told the LFC the estimated $1.4 million is in addition to the $18.9 million already appropriated to the HSS by the legislature for the coming year.
Jasper also said he has asked the federal government to set aside some $20 million for the state’s Medicaid program, but he said he has made no determination of a state budget for the program or a “conscious determination” that the program can be continued for the rest of the year without more allocations of state money.
July 23, 1994: Welcome to parenthood. The line forms from left to right.
When you’re a parent scavenging for activities for a young child in Santa Fe, you quickly learn that to get what you want you have to hurry up and wait. And sometimes that means queuing up for hours at a time.
The shortage of youth activities has frustrated many parents who cry for the kind of options that Albuquerque offers.