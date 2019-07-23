From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 24, 1919: There was a time when educators remarked they were going to be “fired” because they were importing practical training in the school room. But over at Wagon Mound the introduction of a commercial course in the high school and the giving of training so that the boys and girls will know something of banking, bookkeeping and accounting generally, helping them to save the dollars they will later earn, has proved a drawing card. It has increased the attendance from four two years ago to 34, [according to] the report of Mrs. Ruth C. Miller.
July 24, 1969: New Mexico state government ended the 1968-69 fiscal year June 30 with a cash balance of $8.134 million in its general fund.
Gov. David F. Cargo, examining the favorable year-end financial position of the state, said today that in all probability he will ask the 1970 legislature for some tax reductions.
July 24, 1994: The day is fast coming when Eldorado area residents will no longer need to drive the interstate to Santa Fe to deposit a check, get a haircut or buy an extra can of paint.
Within a few years, the subdivision south of Santa Fe could be bordered on the east by five commercial developments along U.S. 285, and other projects to the west and southwest on state trust land.