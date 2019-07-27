From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 28, 1919: The New Mexican has made no sweeping criticism of the policy of Governor Larrazolo in regard to extending clemency to convicts. While he has pardoned a large number of prisoners in many cases apparently, particularly where the pardon was recommended by officials of the trial court, the procedure has been doubtless justified. We agree with Lieutenant Governor Pankey, however that the fact a convict’s family are in desperate circumstances is not in itself a sufficient reason for clemency to the erring head of the family.
July 28, 1969: Neal McMillan, 13-year-old son of a Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory physicist, rode out four elimination heats and the championship race Sunday to claim the title in the 1969 Santa Fe Soap Box Derby.
July 28, 1994: When Terry Brennan walked in on what he believed was a priest improperly touching a boy at St. Catherine Indian School in 1987, it had an effect on his Catholic faith.
It strengthened it.
Now, the man who turned in that priest is becoming a priest.
Brennan, Santa Fe County’s attorney, announced that he was resigning his job and entering a seminary.
Brennan, 39, will step down from his county post Aug. 18 to begin four years of course work for the priesthood at Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.