From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 19, 1994: Expansion of video gaming on Indian land in New Mexico has come to a screeching halt.
Albuquerque-based U.S. Attorney John Kelly said Monday he has signed “standstill” agreements with Acoma, Isleta, Pojoaque, Sandia, San Juan, Santa Ana and Tesuque pueblos and the Mescalero Apache tribe, temporarily preventing any of them from expanding their existing Class III gaming operations.
As a result of the agreements, the last of which Kelly said was signed July 1, some of the state’s eight gaming tribes also have been forced to reduce the number of video gaming machines in their casinos.
Kelly said no tribe is now permitted to have more than 275 of the electronic devices in operations.