From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 11, 1919: A good roof and three squares a day — by folks arriving in Santa Fe right along. If you have rooms to rent or chow to serve why don’t you boost Santa Fe by using a little Want Ad and helping get these people located.
July 11, 1969: Lounges and bars in Santa Fe plan to play it safe on New Mexico’s confused and confusing Sunday liquor sale regulation.
Only one establishment of the 30 or so surveyed said the owner planned to open for business on Sunday, at 1 p.m.
July 11, 1994: Lt. Gov. Casey Luna said Sunday he will not attempt an independent campaign for governor in the November general election.
After hosting a barbecue for about 600 supporters from around the state at his home in Belen, Luna said, “The independent thing is pretty much history.” He said he and his supporters would now focus on getting their concerns included in a Democratic Party platform.