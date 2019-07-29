From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 30, 1919: You Get the Old Rate on The New Mexican Till Aug. 1.
July 30, 1969: New Mexico is charming, but its attempts to lure industry are clumsy in some areas.
This was the general consensus Tuesday among a handful of representatives from top industries in the nation, winding up a three-day industrial seminar in Santa Fe.
Charles W. Bartells, a representative from Black and Decker, Baltimore, Md., told New Mexico businessmen and agency representatives Tuesday afternoon they should try to avoid what he termed “the shotgun approach” to attracting industry into the state.
July 30, 1994: The significant change Santa Fe Mayor Debbie Jaramillo promised for the police department is 31 days and 60 miles away and his name is Donald Grady II.
Grady, police chief for The University of New Mexico the last three years, was named Friday as police chief beginning Aug. 29.
He will be paid $71,000, about $10,000 more than his predecessor, Robert Lucero, who was ousted June 6. Grady was chosen from a field of 24 candidates, four of whom were interviewed by City Manager Ike Pino.