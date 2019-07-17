From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 18, 1919: Large Number Of New Mexico Boys Enrolled In Officers Training School At The Presidio
Three Santa Fe Young Men Among 500 Cadets From Forty Colleges and Schools in Nine States Taking Summer Work in Big War Department Institution at San Francisco
July 18, 1969: BUILDING ROCKETS — Margie Montano cuts out parts for a paper rocket in a Head Start classroom Wednesday, the day of the Apollo 11 launch, as Michael Jimenez works on assembling his model.
July 18, 1969: About 135 Santa Fe children who will start school this fall will do so with the same chance of success their classmates have if Leroy Martinez, director of the summer Head Start program, has anything to say about it.
Head Start, a federal antipoverty educational program, is designed to give children from economically or culturally disadvantaged families the equipment and awareness they will need to keep from falling behind their classmates when they start to school.
July 18, 1994: One Northern New Mexico pueblo could soon become the first Indian tribe in the state to offer live poker and blackjack as part of its gaming enterprises.
Another might have seen its grand dream of a gaming resort slip away entirely.
Tesuque Pueblo is apparently poised to make blackjack and poker tables a part of its Camel Rock Gaming Center. The casino and bingo hall ran a classified advertisement in The New Mexican on Friday, Saturday and Sunday announcing it is hiring dealers for both card games.
Meanwhile, Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial said Sunday that his pueblo has lost the financial backing for its planned 40,000-square-foot Cities of Gold casino near Cuyamungue. The casino, Viarrial said, “is in jeopardy of not being built” at all.