From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 25, 1919: Jose Perea of this city, who was officially advised of his death yesterday by the war department, is exhibiting the foregoing expression of executive sympathy with great pride to his friends here. “It has alleviated my grief over my death unspeakably to have this expression of sympathy from so high a source,” Perea is reported to have said today. His friends say it is a great comfort to him in this time of deep bereavement to know that the commander in chief feels a personal sorrow over the deplorable event.
Perea had heard nothing further about his passing away today.
July 25, 1969: A year ago today much of Santa Fe was under water after a cloudburst dumped 31/2 inches of rain in as many hours on the capital city area, sending floodwaters boiling over the banks of the Santa Fe river and causing damage estimated at more than $1 million.
Bridges were washed out, yards disappeared, businesses were flooded, storm sewers filled and backed up, and uprooted trees choked culverts as waters raced down Santa Fe Canyon and through the heart of the city.
July 25, 1994: It had almost all the features of a wedding: the white dress, the ring, the tiered cake, solemn vows.
And during the course of its planning it would, like many weddings, take on the drama of a novel: a friend would die tragically, a family would be healed by reunion, a somewhat estranged father would come through for his daughter.