July 20, 1969: SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — The Apollo 11 astronauts tested their moon landing craft in lunar orbit Saturday and found it ready for a rendezvous with history Sunday.
Air Force Col. Edwin E. Aldrin Jr. crawled into the lunar module, nicknamed the Eagle, and turned on all its systems for the first time since it was launched from Cape Kennedy four days and 250,000 miles ago.
“Everything looks super,” ground control radioed afterward. “Were ready to go.”
While commander Neil A. Armstrong and Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Collins waited in the command module, Aldrin checked his dozens of gauges and controls in the moon taxi.
July 20, 1994: A curfew on teens?
What an awful thought — yet it’s the law just down the road in Albuquerque, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Santa Fe officialdom did the same.
For that reason, the Duke City experiment in oppression might be good for Santafesinos.
• We’ll get a look at whether Albuquerque’s law does any good, an
• We’ll see if it prompts parents in our community to impose their own household curfews.