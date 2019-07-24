From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 26, 1919: The third exhibit consists of 17 sketches by Leon Gaspard which are the result of a ten days’ overland trip from Taos to the Cochiti Corn Dance. The road lay through San Juan, Santa Cruz and Santa Fe and while the days were rainy the sketches are pulsating with sunshine. His studies of pueblo children are unexcelled except perhaps, by Henri, who painted in a different mood, by any ever exhibited in Santa Fe.
July 26, 1994: Helen Cordero, the Cochiti Pueblo potter who created the ceramic Storyteller doll, died Sunday night at Santa Fe Indian Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was 79.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. today at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church at Cochiti. Burial will follow at the pueblo cemetery.
Cordero invented the Storyteller, an open-mouthed male ceramic figure with children perched on his body, in 1964.
“It basically revived the tradition of figurative ceramics in the pueblos,” said Stephen Becker, director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe.
“It’s a very, very unique phenomenon in Pueblo ceramics for someone to just turn a new corner,” Becker said.