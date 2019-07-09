From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 10, 1919: 5000 Trout Fry For The Santa Fe River
Local Elks have been given permission of Game and Fish Warden Thomas P. Gable to put 5,000 fish fry in the Santa Fe river above Ranger cabin in the Santa Fe canyon. The fry were brought here recently by Mr. Gable, who got them from the hatchery at Creede, Col.
July 10, 1969: Santa Fe County has scored another first, tearing away the surface of one of the nation’s most cherished beliefs.
It’s all right there in the records at the county clerk’s office.
Contrary to popular notion, graduations, little birdies, green grass and summer moonbeams are no more likely to cause a blush on a bride’s cheek than anything else — Santa Claus, for instance.
Truth is, people don’t get very excited about June weddings. At least not in Santa Fe County. At least not in Santa Fe County in 1969.
December seems a more popular month.
July 10, 1994: Gov. Bruce King and Republican newcomer Gary Johnson each spent more than half a million dollars in the primary election for his party’s gubernatorial nomination.
Each expects to spend twice that much in the attempt to win the general election in November.
Neither amount is a spending record. But many candidates and political experts agree that money is becoming increasingly important in New Mexico campaigns.