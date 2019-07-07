From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 8, 1919: Recruiters Who Got Twenty-One Men Here Now Back For More
Santa Fe, San Juan, Rio Arriba and Taos Boys, Who Joined Ninth Engineers Tickled to Death At Opportunities.
July 1, 1969: Santa Fe’s schools are in no danger at all of losing the Follow Through program in the elementary grades, Supt. Philip Bebo said today.
The question arose after Bebo’s recommendation of Mrs. Blance Collie to be director of the program was turned down twice by the Santa Fe school board.
July 1, 1994: The decision by the Santa Fe Board of Education to unseat Superintendent Amos Melendez this week has sent school administrators scrambling to maintain management of their district.
Melendez’s staff of assistant, who were designation by the board to run the district in place of their boss, on Thursday indicated surprise and confusion at the quick turn of events dealt Wednesday by the board.