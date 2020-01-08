From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 9, 1920: Last night was a chilly night in Santa Fe and New Mexico. The capital city however had a trifle the best of Roswell, where the mercury reached the goose egg. The government thermometer here registered a minimum of four above zero and Bert Sloan's official thermometer stood at six.
Jan. 9, 1945: Declaring there are "few new laws we actually need," Gov. John J. Dempsey today told the 17th New Mexico Legislature that the measures deserving its primary consideration "are those which affect the welfare and the future of our service men and women." Receipt of the Governor's message in joint session was the first official business of the assembly after the completion of organization in both houses.
Jan. 9, 1970: Santa Fe Preparatory School today announced plans for construction of a new $700,000 campus in the area of St. John's College just off Camino del Monte Sol.
Leland Thompson Jr., president of the school board of trustees and Prep headmaster David W. Jackson, told The New Mexican construction of the new campus, to supplement the existing one on Canyon Road, will be in addition to establishment of a $300,000 endowment fund, the revenue from which will be used primarily for scholarship aid to students attending the private school.
Jan. 9, 1995: One year ago this week, the bureaucracy that runs Santa Fe Public Schools vowed to "revolutionize" the district's high schools.
At least that was the language used last January when teachers, students, parents and administrators from Santa Fe and Capital high schools met during a two-day education summit meeting at the Sweeney Convention Center.
... One year later, both schools look and work pretty much exactly as they did before the summit meeting.
