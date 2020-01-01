From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 2, 1920: Albuquerque, Jan. 2 — Charles E. Kunz, president of the New State Coal company, was found dead in bed in his apartments at the Elks’ Club this morning. Death is believed to have been from heart disease. The coroner’s inquest will be held tomorrow. He was 34 years old.
Jan. 2, 1945: Officers of the state, judicial district and county met in three ceremonies Monday to swear to uphold the constitutions of the State and Nation and to perform their duties diligently.
After the solemn noon ritual of the governor’s oath-taking, acting Chief Justice Thomas J. Mabry went to the Supreme Court Chamber at 1 p.m. and swore in Lt. Gov. J.B. Jones and Supreme Court Justice Eugene Lujan. Mrs. Georgia Lusk, state school superintendent, later took the oath from Justice H.L. Bickley.
Jan. 2, 1970: The first baby of 1970 in Santa Fe was No. 20 in the family of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Tapia, 226 Ephriam St.
The child, born at 12:10 a.m. Thursday is Lewis David Tapia. When he arrived just 10 minutes into the new year at St. Vincent Hospital, Lewis weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Jan. 2, 1995: At his public inaugural, New Mexico’s new governor survived muffed lines and a booming military salute that he didn’t expect, then said New Mexicans had merely made him their “spokesman” by electing him the state’s chief executive.
“It’s the people, it’s all of us, that we inaugurate today,” Gary Johnson said in a brief address on his 42nd birthday at Sweeney Convention Center Sunday afternoon. “It’s you and I — and congratulations to all of us. We all deserve it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.