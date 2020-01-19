Jan. 20, 1920: Every resident of Santa Fe will next month have a chance to take a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, and take a personally conducted tour of factories, business establishments and educational institutions of that city. All for the price of a movie.
Jan. 20, 1945: World freedom of the press was described by Columbus Giragi, Arizona publisher, as a primary preventive of future global wars, in an address before the New Mexico Press Association at La Fonda.
Giragi referred to Kent Cooper’s campaign of 23 years for world freedom of the press, and Cooper’s book, Barriers Down, which the Arizona publisher urged every publisher and editor to read and reread. Cooper is executive director and general manager of the Associated Press.
Jan. 20, 1970: Santa Fe Magistrate Eugene Romero this morning denied without comment a motion by attorneys to strike the case of Benny Naranjo from the docket in the Santa Fe court.
Jury selection is expected to begin later this week as the case goes to trial.
Naranjo, a magistrate in Rio Arriba County, is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving with an expired license.
Jan. 20, 1995: Most of a crowd of 40 or so students at Santa Fe High School told City Councilor Frank Montaño Thursday that they oppose his recent proposal to ban skateboards and other activities from the Plaza.
However, many of the students said they see some room for compromise on the issue.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.