From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 21, 1920: W.H. McCarger of Mills, in eastern Mora county, is transacting business at the state house today. He reports that conditions in every way are quite satisfactory in his part of of the state. Bumper crops of every kind were harvested last season.
Jan. 21, 1970: Governor David F. Cargo today mobilized state agencies for an all-out attack on a renewal of water pollution from mining operations on the Red River.
He ordered a special meeting with the State Engineer, officials of the Departments of Game and Fish and Health and Social Services to deal with the disclosure that water saturated with dirt or other materials is flowing into the river from the Molybdenum Corporation’s tailing pond at Turquoise Lake. Other agencies may be called into the emergency conference.
Jan. 21, 1995: ALBQUERQUE — The turkeys that Santa Fe Municipal Judge Tom Fiorina collects for his annual Thanksgiving amnesty program usually are roasted, but on Friday Fiorina himself was grilled.
Fiorina appeared before the state Judicial Standards Commission for a three-hour, closed-door session.
