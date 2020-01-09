Jan. 11, 1920: An unusually vigorous drive by Dr. Charles E. Lukens, superintendent, for support of the Children’s Home Society in its work in this state calls attention to the solid character of this humanitarian work, which has been going on for years without much fuss or feathers but with splendid results in making unhappy boys and girls happy and giving them wholesome environment in which to grow up and become useful men and women.
Since this society was organized fourteen years ago it has cared for no less than 2,000 children.
Jan. 11, 1945: Mayor Manuel Lujan at the regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night called upon members to cooperate with other municipalities in a movement to take liquor license control from the chief of the State Liquor Tax Division and place it squarely in the hands of the governing bodies of individual communities.
The mayor’s appeal received strong support by the aldermen.
Lujan also urged that the dormant League of Municipalities be revived, arguing that individual cities and towns must be organized to get results with the state legislature.
Jan. 11, 1970: Dr. Bergere Kenney, chairman of the board of trustees for St. Vincent Hospital, said today it is a “very, very firm probability” the board will vote in early February to buy St. Vincent Hospital from the Sisters of Charity.
Jan. 11, 1995: It’s lights out for a controversial proposal to install two traffic signals on Santa Fe’s downtown Plaza.
The City Council in September approved spending $340,000 for 14 new traffic signals, including two on the Plaza: one at the intersection of Palace and Lincoln avenues and the other at intersection of Palace Avenue, Old Santa Fe Trail and Washington Avenue.
