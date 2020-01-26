From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 27, 1920: You Weren’t Counted, Tell the Census Office Right Away
Jan. 27, 1945: State Engineer Fred Healy sustained a broken right arm, near the wrist, today when he fell on the icy pavement near his home on Artist Street, en route to work.
Healy had the fracture set and reported back to his office.
Jan. 27, 1970: A 26-year-old Santa Fe man was in good condition at St. Vincent Hospital this morning with a police bullet wound in his right leg after a running gunfight between police and two men on Cerrillos Road.
Jan. 27, 1995: In a landmark’s decision Thursday, the state Supreme Court ordered Santa Fe district court judge Joe Cruz Castellano Jr. permanently removed from the bench.
The court’s order marks the first time a New Mexico district court judge has been removed from office.
