From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 20, 1919: Influenza has begun to make its presence felt in the state once more. So far, the outbreaks reported to the state department of health have been rather circumscribed in extent and mild in character. However, in the past week, several cases of pneumonia have developed among those suffering from the disease.
The state department of health believes that the people of the state should be promptly and fully informed as to the daily prevalence of the disease and to that end has instructed all health officers to wire daily to the department the number of cases appearing in their jurisdiction.
Jan. 29, 1945: Herbert B. Gerhart, supreme court clerk, and Tom Sanchez, manager of Candelario Auto Court, along with Mrs. A.K. Montgomery, renominated, by the Democratic Central Committee yesterday in the school board contest Feb. 13. About 70, including representatives of every ward, attended the meeting at Harrington Junior High School with Chairman Lucas Sena presiding.
Jan. 29, 1970: There’ll be no paving district in Santa Fe this year.
City Council Wednesday night scrapped plans for a 16-street district in the face of overwhelming protests from property owners on most of the streets. Although protests from residents on a half-dozen streets in the proposed district accounted for less than 50 percent of the property owners along the street, paving plans were dropped on those streets, too.
Jan. 29, 1995: More layoffs are possible at St. Vincent Hospital as Santa Fe’s sole hospital struggles to combat heightened competition from Albuquerque hospitals and increased pressure for better prices from managed care providers, the hospital’s chief executive officer says.
St. Vincent CEO Ron Winger said further job losses could be part of the hospital’s ongoing “Operation Improvement.”
