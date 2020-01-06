From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 7, 1920: Arguments for and against the discontinuance of Sunday train service on the Rocky Mountain branch from Raton to Ute Park are being received by the corporation commission.
C.H. Bristol general superintendent of northern district of western lines of the Santa Fe, has filed a statement of cost and revenue of this service. According to detailed statement of Sunday service, the total cost is $485.89 per month.
Jan. 7, 1970: The familiar gold buttoned, blue uniform of the Salvation Army is soon to be added to the Santa Fe scene.
Lt. Col. David W. Moulton, divisional commander of the Southwest Division in Phoenix, Ariz., announced this week a Salvation Army district office will be opened in the City Different Feb. 1.
Jan. 7, 1995: There’s a new homeless shelter in town and Santa Fe relief workers say it opened just in time.
The Calvary Chapel, 1519 Fifth St., opened a shelter last month to ease the strain on other shelters during the winter months. The shelter will close when the weather warms in March.
