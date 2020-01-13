From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 13, 1920: Big Gain Scored By Smallpox For Week In Nearly Half Of Counties In State
Twenty-Three New Cases Reported To State Health Department, Appearing In Nine Counties; Sierra Hardest Hit.
Jan. 13, 1945: Curtis Bridgeman, 419 Salazar place, pleading guilty before District Judge William J. Barker to an information charging attempted murder of Marvin Taunton of Albuquerque Dec. 31, was granted 30 days to put his affairs in order before sentence is imposed. Bridgeman waived a preliminary hearing. Bond was set at $2,500.
Jan. 13, 1970: A $2 million construction project and proposed development of a national education center for data processing in Santa Fe was announced today by top officials of National Sharedata Corp.
The education facility here will include classrooms, a demonstration area, library and administrative offices.
Jan. 13, 1995: Add Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s name to the lengthy list of people who have little regard for parking rules in downtown Santa Fe.
The mayor parked her maroon Jaguar in a restricted loading zone on the Plaza for nearly an hour Thursday while she and her husband ate lunch at a nearby restaurant.
“Tell them I was loading my stomach in the Plaza Restaurant,” the mayor told a reporter as she walked back to her car after consuming a bowl of soup and two protein drinks. “I was doing business in the Plaza.”
