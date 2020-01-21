From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 22, 1920: Sen. R.G. Bryant, Democratic leader, intends to introduce a nepotism bill in the senate.
Jan. 22, 1945: Majority Leader Dan Dickason of Albuquerque told the Senate today he was “unalterably opposed” to a measure to exempt school teachers or educational institutions’ employees from the act barring legislators from state jobs.
Jan. 22, 1970: SANTA FE — The stage was set today for the New Mexico Senate to approve a state income tax cut.
Introduced Tuesday and approved by the Finance Committee the same day, the bill would cut the new state income tax rates by 25 per cent for calendar years 1969 and 1970.
Jan. 22, 1995: It would be fair to say that Jerome Nelson, executive director of Santa Fe’s Desert Chorale, is on tenterhooks these days.
The chorale, which resents nearly two dozen summer concerts a year in downtown Santa Fe, is waiting to hear whether its $50,000 planning grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will come though.
