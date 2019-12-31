From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 1, 1995: During a midnight ceremony at the state Capitol rotunda, Gary Johnson legally became New Mexico’s governor.
An eager Johnson actually took the official oath of office at 11:58 p.m. Saturday, a couple of minutes ahead of schedule. But the 150 friends and family members in attendance didn’t seem to notice.
