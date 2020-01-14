Jan. 15, 1920: Diptheria Claims 5 Child Victims In Taos and 3 Schools Close Their Doors
San Cristobal And Arroyo Hondo Districts Are Severely Hit, Having Thirty Cases, Says County Superintendent
Jan. 15, 1945: A bill proposing to abolish the State Police was introduced in the House today by Rep. Isidro Anaya (R-Santa Fe, Guadalupe, Torrance).
Anaya told a reporter he did not approve of the police agency and wanted to see it abolished outright.
The Senate seated Filiberto Maestas (R-Rio Arriba) unconditionally, thus disposing of an election contest.
Jan. 15, 1970: State government officials were nearly boondoggled into funding a training program to provide 200 welders for the “urgent” construction of metal cattleguards for a Four Corners mining operation.
State Planning Director Eli Gutierrez and Gov. David Cargo’s administrative assistant, Walter Bruce, were reported to have been parties of a meeting recently with an alleged “major shareholder” of Vitro Minerals Corporation, a subsidiary of Earth Resources Co. of Denver, which plans to explore areas of a potential open-pit copper mine and mill in the Four Corners area.
Jan. 15, 1995: In 1993, money was a legislative issue in New Mexico. State government decided it didn’t have enough of it, and legislators voted in a six-cent-a-gallon gasoline tax increase.
In 1994, money was again the issue. There was too much of it, and legislators wrangles over whether to spend the surplus or give it back to taxpayers.
