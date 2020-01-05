From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 6, 1920: Various subscribers to the bonds for the new $200,000 Santa Fe hotel have expressed apprehension in the last day or two that “snap” action might be taken about a site without a chance for all stockholders to register their view.
It is understood, however, that everyone will have a chance to participate in the discussion before a site is finally chosen and that the majority community sentiment will rule in selecting the location.
Jan. 6, 1945: Talk of contesting the seating of Sen. Filiberto Maestas, Rio Arriba Republican, highlighted developments today as members gathered for the opening of the 17th session of the State Legislature which convenes at noon Tuesday.
Democratic members of the legislature, who asked that their names be withheld, said irregularities disclosed in recounts of several election boxes in Rio Arriba would probably bring a challenge of the election of Maestas, who defeated Leandro Herrera by 41 votes in the Nov. 7 balloting.
Jan. 6, 1970: New Mexico Gov. David F. Cargo apparently hopes to ask the legislature for an appropriation to pay for half of the narrow gauge railroad between Antonito, Colo., and Chama.
Jan. 6, 1995: Republican Gov. Gary Johnson’s move to oust more than 300 appointed government officials is a needed “amputation” of the state government work force, state GOP Chairman John Dendahl said Thursday.
Dendahl defended Johnson’s decision, which has come under question from Democratic lawmakers. Dendahl said there “political hacks and other dead wood stacked everywhere” in state government.
