Jan. 18, 1920: Sixty covers were laid for the regular museum dinner Tuesday evening at the new museum, which was served promptly at 6:15 o’clock. Dr. Hewett who has just returned from an extensive lecture through the east presided and gave an interesting talk on his trip. The dinner proved unusually interesting owing to the fact the new post office plans, which were recently received Washington, were shown to the guests.
Jan. 18, 1945: Bicycle licenses for 1945 — a small shield with black lettering on a red ground – have arrived, Police Sgt. Joseph B. Ortiz, in charge of licensing, announced today. The licenses cost 50c and in cases of transfers of already licensed cycles, a 50c fee is charged.
During 1944, the total of bicycles licensed dropped to 630, a decreased of about 300 Ortiz said.
Jan. 18, 1970: A 63-year-old obstetrician who was convicted for kidnapping a Santa Fe girl in 1950 wants to practice medicine in New Mexico again, it was learned Friday.
Dr. Nancy Campbell, the convicted kidnapper, has asked Gov. David F. Cargo to intercede on her behalf with the Board of Medical Examiners seeking her reinstatement as a licensed physician.
Cargo granted the doctor a full pardon for her crime on Dec. 2, 1968, but now says he absolutely refused to ask the board to license Dr. Campbell.
Jan. 18, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson on Tuesday kicked off the 1995 legislative session by delivering an attack on a state government that he said has “a bulging bureaucracy,” imposes too harsh a tax burden and is growing to the point of causing “discomfort” to its citizen.
