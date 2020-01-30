From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 31, 1920: The Albuquerque Morning Journal is going to have everybody vaccinated against the flu or it is going to know the reason why. Evidently it is in no mood for trifling. It says:
“The Journal’s advice is: Got to your doctor and demand vaccination, unless you are suffering from tuberculosis. His opinion against it is not of the slightest value and should be given no consideration. If he refuses, get another doctor.”
Jan. 31, 1970: Mayor Manuel Lujan announced today that while the new juvenile ordinance will go in effect, as planned, tomorrow night at 10, the curfew siren will not be sounded at 9:45 for several nights. Police, however, have been instructed to disperse any juvenile loiterers after the curfew hour.
Jan. 31, 1995: The stories ranged from the outlandish to the outrageous, but the crowd and committee members gathered Monday at the hearing in Sweeney Center listened carefully.
Many in the crowd nodded their assent at Dr. Reed Tuckson, chairman of Outreach Subcommittee of the Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments, noted on the record Monday that nothing, these days, should be dismissed as impossible.
Many veterans testified they took part in nuclear tests in the 1950s in which bombs were exploded above ground.
