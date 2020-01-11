From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 12, 1920: Mary Austin writes from the National Arts club New York. “I have been out to some of the exhibitions here and am pleased to see New Mexico so well represented. Three or four Taos things in the Academy, among which is Victor Higgins’ ‘Apaches,’ are easily among the half dozen best things shown. Dunton’s ‘White Horses’ is also excellent and has a good position.
Jan. 12, 1945: What may prove to be one of the Legislature’s warm issues, a local option gambling bill, will be introduced into the 17th assembly by Sen. W.E. Clarke (D-McKinley).
Clarke confirmed reports that he would sponsor such a measure.
“The details haven’t been worked out yet, and it probably will be some time before the bill is introduced,” he said.
Jan. 12, 1970: ESPANOLA — Mrs. Edith Medina is Woman of the Year, Mayor Richard Lucero, Man of the Year and the Jaycees, Organization of the Year, it was announced during the Espanola Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet at the Swan Lake Saturday night.
The special awards are presented annually by the chamber of commerce.
Jan. 12, 1995: The state Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a constitutional amendment that would have permitted video gambling anywhere in the state.
The decision does not prevent the Legislature from passing lottery and video gambling bills in the 60-day session that begins Tuesday.
