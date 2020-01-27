Jan. 28, 1920: 3 Deaths Resulting From Influenza Are Reported In State; Malady Still Gains
Eleven Counties Advise The Health Departments Of Appearance Of New Cases; Fatalities In Chaves and Mora.
Jan. 28, 1970: SANTA FE (AP) — Scant public attention was paid to the opening legislative committee hearing on Sunday liquor sales.
Only about 20 persons gathered as spectators when the New Mexico House Public Affairs Committee began considering Tuesday the bills that would either legalize or ban the sale of liquor on Sunday.
In past years, Sunday sales legislation has drawn large opposition crowds at committee hearings.
But only two persons spoke Tuesday against legalizing Sunday sales.
Jan. 20, 1995: A federal judge Friday ordered the U.S. Department of Energy to halt construction of a $124 million nuclear weapons test facility at Los Alamos National Laboratory pending completion of an environmental impact study.
In a 34-page decision, U.S. District Judge Edwin Mechem in Albuquerque rejected arguments by DOE and laboratory officials that halting construction for at least 10 months would endanger national security.
