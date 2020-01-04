From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 5, 1920: The industries of the Pecos Valley and eastern New Mexico are many and varied; but after all there are two industries that are the real backbone of industry and wealth — cattle and sheep.
True, the range has been closed in: that vast domain that was used for grazing purposes is now fenced to a great extend and the cattleman and sheepman have been forced to have a large investment now in ranches where heretofore — years ago — and not so many at that — there were no investments of this kind necessary and the stock roamed at will; that is, providing the sheepman and the cattleman did not get on the same range, and if they did, one of them was liable to get off.
Jan. 5, 1945: Relatives of Mackie De Baca of Clayton, a state policeman until he went into the Army about 2 1/2 years ago, have been advised by the War Department that he has been killed in action on the Western Front.
His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Fulgencio C. de Baca of Clatyon. His wife, the former Lucy Alice Guerin, lives at Las Vegas.
Jan. 5, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson’s request for the resignation of more than 300 top state employees has raised the ire of Santa Fe legislators, who asked Johnson on Wednesday to explain how the resignations will affect state programs and then threatened to limit the number of state jobs future governors can fill by appointment.
